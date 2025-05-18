FORECAST: Warm, dry start to the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s a much quieter morning with mild temperatures and some passing clouds as we start the day.

It will be another warm one with highs climbing into the mid-80s. The humidity is a touch lower too.

We’re going to hang on to that warmth as we start the work week with highs in the mid-80s through Wednesday.

The humidity bumps back up with daily chances for a hit or miss storm Monday through Wednesday as a front stalls over the area.

A cold front late Wednesday will clear our rain chances just in time for the start of Memorial Day Weekend with cooler temps and low humidity arriving for the end of the week.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

