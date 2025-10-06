FORECAST: Warm and humid start, rain chances increase midweek

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Warm temps hang on to start the work week with highs topping out in the low 80s with a bit of humidity.
- Rain chances remain quite low for now but do increase by Wednesday as the next cold front enters the region.
- This doesn’t look like a ton of rain, but it’s the only chance we get all week.
- Drier and cooler fall air returns for the second half of the week and lasts through the weekend.
- We will be watching another coastal storm developing by the weekend, but it does appear any rain from it stays away from our area.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group