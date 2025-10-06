Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm and humid start, rain chances increase midweek

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Warm temps hang on to start the work week with highs topping out in the low 80s with a bit of humidity.
  • Rain chances remain quite low for now but do increase by Wednesday as the next cold front enters the region.
  • This doesn’t look like a ton of rain, but it’s the only chance we get all week.
  • Drier and cooler fall air returns for the second half of the week and lasts through the weekend.
  • We will be watching another coastal storm developing by the weekend, but it does appear any rain from it stays away from our area.

