FORECAST: Warm and humid start, rain chances increase midweek

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Warm temps hang on to start the work week with highs topping out in the low 80s with a bit of humidity.

Rain chances remain quite low for now but do increase by Wednesday as the next cold front enters the region.

This doesn’t look like a ton of rain, but it’s the only chance we get all week.

Drier and cooler fall air returns for the second half of the week and lasts through the weekend.

We will be watching another coastal storm developing by the weekend, but it does appear any rain from it stays away from our area.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group