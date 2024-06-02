Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm start to Sunday, chance of showers later

By Madi Baggett, wsoctv.com and WSOCTV.com News Staff
By Madi Baggett, wsoctv.com and WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Sunday is starting off warmer than the past couple of mornings, with temperatures in the upper 60s.
  • High temperatures Sunday will make it to the upper 70s, low 80s.
  • Some areas could see the sun peek through, but most will be looking at cloudy skies.
  • There’s a chance of moderate showers later Sunday.
  • Rain chances stick around through Thursday, but nothing severe is anticipated in the next few days.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

(WATCH BELOW: Catawba Falls, popular NC waterfall hike, reopens after 2-year closure)

Catawba Falls, popular NC waterfall hike, reopens after 2-year closure





©2024 Cox Media Group

Madi Baggett

Madi Baggett, wsoctv.com

Madi is a meteorologist for Severe Weather Center 9.

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read