FORECAST: Warm start to Sunday, chance of showers later

FORECAST:
- Sunday is starting off warmer than the past couple of mornings, with temperatures in the upper 60s.
- High temperatures Sunday will make it to the upper 70s, low 80s.
- Some areas could see the sun peek through, but most will be looking at cloudy skies.
- There’s a chance of moderate showers later Sunday.
- Rain chances stick around through Thursday, but nothing severe is anticipated in the next few days.
