FORECAST: Warm surge as temperatures near 70 degrees

FORECAST:

Today’s the day that we finally warm up.

Highs jump to near 70 degrees this afternoon under a sunny sky.

It will be the warmest day in exactly 1 month (74° on Jan 10 th .)

.) While today’s record high of 76° will survive, we may get within several degrees.

A cold front entering the area tonight will bring in a few showers early tomorrow morning but only cool us down lightly (highs still reach the mid to upper 60s on Wednesday.)

A bigger cool down comes in late week, but it also isn’t looking as cool as it did a few days ago.

Next best chance for rain comes in this weekend with Sunday having the better shot.

Only the mountains may see some wintry weather, it’s rain for everyone else.

