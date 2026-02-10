FORECAST: Warm surge as temperatures near 70 degrees

FORECAST:
- Today’s the day that we finally warm up.
- Highs jump to near 70 degrees this afternoon under a sunny sky.
- It will be the warmest day in exactly 1 month (74° on Jan 10th.)
- While today’s record high of 76° will survive, we may get within several degrees.
- A cold front entering the area tonight will bring in a few showers early tomorrow morning but only cool us down lightly (highs still reach the mid to upper 60s on Wednesday.)
- A bigger cool down comes in late week, but it also isn’t looking as cool as it did a few days ago.
- Next best chance for rain comes in this weekend with Sunday having the better shot.
- Only the mountains may see some wintry weather, it’s rain for everyone else.
