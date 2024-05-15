Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm temperatures would lead to scattered storms

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are dealing with dense fog in some spots this morning and rain in others.
  • The damp weather pattern remains through the morning, with some sun breaking out in the afternoon, which will warm us up to near 80 degrees.
  • That extra warmth will lead to scattered strong to severe storms by the late afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats.
  • Quiet weather returns tomorrow, and Friday’s rain chances are low, but scattered showers and storms come back for the weekend.
  • It won’t be a washout for plans, but the trend has been for more rain.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

