FORECAST: Warm temperatures would lead to scattered storms

FORECAST:
- We are dealing with dense fog in some spots this morning and rain in others.
- The damp weather pattern remains through the morning, with some sun breaking out in the afternoon, which will warm us up to near 80 degrees.
- That extra warmth will lead to scattered strong to severe storms by the late afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats.
- Quiet weather returns tomorrow, and Friday’s rain chances are low, but scattered showers and storms come back for the weekend.
- It won’t be a washout for plans, but the trend has been for more rain.
