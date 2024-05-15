FORECAST: Warm temperatures would lead to scattered storms

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are dealing with dense fog in some spots this morning and rain in others.

The damp weather pattern remains through the morning, with some sun breaking out in the afternoon, which will warm us up to near 80 degrees.

That extra warmth will lead to scattered strong to severe storms by the late afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats.

Quiet weather returns tomorrow, and Friday’s rain chances are low, but scattered showers and storms come back for the weekend.

It won’t be a washout for plans, but the trend has been for more rain.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

