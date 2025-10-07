FORECAST: Warm temps hang on, cold front brings higher rain chances tomorrow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A few clouds and patchy fog in place this morning, but we should gain at least some sun for this afternoon.
- Temps stay near 80 degrees unless we get a little extra sun late day.
- As far as rain chances go, we won’t see more than a spotty shower risk today (mainly confined to the mountains).
- Higher rain chances come in with a cold front tomorrow.
- Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms increase in coverage by midday before drying out by the evening.
- Not expecting big rain unfortunately, as we could actually use a lot more.
- Drier and much cooler weather returns for us on Thursday with highs barely near 70 degrees.
- Some areas will be in the upper 40s by Friday morning!
- Dry and pleasant weather hangs on through the upcoming weekend.
