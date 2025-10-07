Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm temps hang on, cold front brings higher rain chances tomorrow

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A few clouds and patchy fog in place this morning, but we should gain at least some sun for this afternoon.
  • Temps stay near 80 degrees unless we get a little extra sun late day.
  • As far as rain chances go, we won’t see more than a spotty shower risk today (mainly confined to the mountains).
  • Higher rain chances come in with a cold front tomorrow.
  • Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms increase in coverage by midday before drying out by the evening.
  • Not expecting big rain unfortunately, as we could actually use a lot more.
  • Drier and much cooler weather returns for us on Thursday with highs barely near 70 degrees.
  • Some areas will be in the upper 40s by Friday morning!
  • Dry and pleasant weather hangs on through the upcoming weekend.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

