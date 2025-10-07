FORECAST: Warm temps hang on, cold front brings higher rain chances tomorrow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A few clouds and patchy fog in place this morning, but we should gain at least some sun for this afternoon.

Temps stay near 80 degrees unless we get a little extra sun late day.

As far as rain chances go, we won’t see more than a spotty shower risk today (mainly confined to the mountains).

Higher rain chances come in with a cold front tomorrow.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms increase in coverage by midday before drying out by the evening.

Not expecting big rain unfortunately, as we could actually use a lot more.

Drier and much cooler weather returns for us on Thursday with highs barely near 70 degrees.

Some areas will be in the upper 40s by Friday morning!

Dry and pleasant weather hangs on through the upcoming weekend.

