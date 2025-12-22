FORECAST: Warm trend takes hold before cooler air returns Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking a major warm-up in the Carolinas through the week.

While clouds will be around through Tuesday, we’ll start warming up the temperatures significantly.

We are expected to go from the 60s to the 70s by Christmas Day and potentially near 80 by Saturday.

Things start cooling back down on Sunday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group