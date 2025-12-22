FORECAST: Warm trend takes hold before cooler air returns Sunday

Forecasts

Warm trend takes hold before cooler air returns Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are tracking a major warm-up in the Carolinas through the week.
  • While clouds will be around through Tuesday, we’ll start warming up the temperatures significantly.
  • We are expected to go from the 60s to the 70s by Christmas Day and potentially near 80 by Saturday.
  • Things start cooling back down on Sunday.

