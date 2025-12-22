FORECAST: Warm trend takes hold before cooler air returns Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are tracking a major warm-up in the Carolinas through the week.
- While clouds will be around through Tuesday, we’ll start warming up the temperatures significantly.
- We are expected to go from the 60s to the 70s by Christmas Day and potentially near 80 by Saturday.
- Things start cooling back down on Sunday.
