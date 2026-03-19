FORECAST: Warm-up on the way this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Still cold this morning, but we are about to warm up nicely.

Highs return to the low to mid 60s this afternoon, which is about average for this time of the year.

Temps then bounce back to the lower 70s tomorrow and 80s this weekend!

Dry and quiet weather also remains in place for several more days.

Only the mountains see a small chance for showers into the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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