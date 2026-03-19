FORECAST: Warm-up on the way this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Still cold this morning, but we are about to warm up nicely.
- Highs return to the low to mid 60s this afternoon, which is about average for this time of the year.
- Temps then bounce back to the lower 70s tomorrow and 80s this weekend!
- Dry and quiet weather also remains in place for several more days.
- Only the mountains see a small chance for showers into the weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group