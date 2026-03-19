Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm-up on the way this afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Still cold this morning, but we are about to warm up nicely.
  • Highs return to the low to mid 60s this afternoon, which is about average for this time of the year.
  • Temps then bounce back to the lower 70s tomorrow and 80s this weekend!
  • Dry and quiet weather also remains in place for several more days.
  • Only the mountains see a small chance for showers into the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read