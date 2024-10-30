FORECAST: Warm weather expected until Halloween

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Low clouds and even a few sprinkles will be found early today as folks head out the door.

This will clear up as head into the afternoon with temperatures reaching the upper 70s.

We keep this warm weather through Halloween, with trick-or-treating temps likely in the 70s.

It will also feel a little muggy the next few days as some higher humidity returns, but no rain is expected to come in along with it.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

