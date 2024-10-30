Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm weather expected until Halloween

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Low clouds and even a few sprinkles will be found early today as folks head out the door.
  • This will clear up as head into the afternoon with temperatures reaching the upper 70s.
  • We keep this warm weather through Halloween, with trick-or-treating temps likely in the 70s.
  • It will also feel a little muggy the next few days as some higher humidity returns, but no rain is expected to come in along with it.

