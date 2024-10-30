FORECAST: Warm weather expected until Halloween

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Low clouds and even a few sprinkles will be found early today as folks head out the door.
- This will clear up as head into the afternoon with temperatures reaching the upper 70s.
- We keep this warm weather through Halloween, with trick-or-treating temps likely in the 70s.
- It will also feel a little muggy the next few days as some higher humidity returns, but no rain is expected to come in along with it.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group