FORECAST: Warm weekend ahead, cooling down later this week

FORECAST:
- More heat and humidity this weekend but scattered storm chances will slowly decrease.
- We should chalk up another two or three 90-degree days, adding to the 48 90+ days so far this year (44 is average for a year).
- Next week... A little less heat mid and end of the week with a bit more cloudiness and a somewhat higher chance for a few showers.
- Meanwhile, we continue to monitor Hurricane Erin, which will likely intensify into a major hurricane soon.
- All indications continue that Erin takes a turn more north early to the middle of next week and stays offshore...HOWEVER, waves/swells/RIP currents along the Carolina coast and the entire east coast may be an issue next week
