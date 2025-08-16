FORECAST: Warm weekend ahead, cooling down later this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

More heat and humidity this weekend but scattered storm chances will slowly decrease.

We should chalk up another two or three 90-degree days, adding to the 48 90+ days so far this year (44 is average for a year).

Next week... A little less heat mid and end of the week with a bit more cloudiness and a somewhat higher chance for a few showers.

Meanwhile, we continue to monitor Hurricane Erin, which will likely intensify into a major hurricane soon.

All indications continue that Erin takes a turn more north early to the middle of next week and stays offshore...HOWEVER, waves/swells/RIP currents along the Carolina coast and the entire east coast may be an issue next week

