Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm weekend ahead, storm chances build early next week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • A cool Friday night leads into a pleasant start to the weekend, with lows dipping into the 40s overnight.
  • Saturday brings sunshine and comfortable highs in the low 70s.
  • Sunday stays warm but turns unsettled later in the day as clouds increase and coastal moisture brings scattered showers and a few storms.
  • The most significant chance for strong to severe storms arrives Monday with an approaching cold front, though exact timing is still uncertain.
  • After the front passes, temperatures drop again just in time for St. Patrick’s Day and the middle of next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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