FORECAST: Warm weekend ahead, storm chances build early next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A cool Friday night leads into a pleasant start to the weekend, with lows dipping into the 40s overnight.

Saturday brings sunshine and comfortable highs in the low 70s.

Sunday stays warm but turns unsettled later in the day as clouds increase and coastal moisture brings scattered showers and a few storms.

The most significant chance for strong to severe storms arrives Monday with an approaching cold front, though exact timing is still uncertain.

After the front passes, temperatures drop again just in time for St. Patrick’s Day and the middle of next week.

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