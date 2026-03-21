FORECAST: Warm with an isolated storm today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Temperatures are on the rise this weekend making if feel more like early summer than the beginning of spring!

Today features a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures peaking near 80 degrees.

There’s an isolated storm risk around and southwest of Charlotte this evening.

If a storm is able to form, there’s a low risk for it to be strong to severe with brief heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and large hail possible.

We’re back to quiet weather tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s getting close to the record of 89!

The warmth will continue through Monday before a cold front crosses and brings a return to the 60s for the middle of next week.

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