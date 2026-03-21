FORECAST: Warm with an isolated storm today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Temperatures are on the rise this weekend making if feel more like early summer than the beginning of spring!
- Today features a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures peaking near 80 degrees.
- There’s an isolated storm risk around and southwest of Charlotte this evening.
- If a storm is able to form, there’s a low risk for it to be strong to severe with brief heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and large hail possible.
- We’re back to quiet weather tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s getting close to the record of 89!
- The warmth will continue through Monday before a cold front crosses and brings a return to the 60s for the middle of next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
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- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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