Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm with an isolated storm today

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Temperatures are on the rise this weekend making if feel more like early summer than the beginning of spring!
  • Today features a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures peaking near 80 degrees.
  • There’s an isolated storm risk around and southwest of Charlotte this evening.
  • If a storm is able to form, there’s a low risk for it to be strong to severe with brief heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and large hail possible.
  • We’re back to quiet weather tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s getting close to the record of 89!
  • The warmth will continue through Monday before a cold front crosses and brings a return to the 60s for the middle of next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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