FORECAST: Warmer day ahead before temperatures dip to upper 30s overnight

After starting in the upper 20s, highs will return to the mid-to-upper 50s.

However, temperatures will dip down to the upper 30s overnight under mainly clear skies.

It is expected to be another breezy one this afternoon, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Highs will trend close to the low to mid-60s this weekend.

The first half of the weekend looks great, but rain will roll in Saturday night and continue throughout much of Sunday.

Sunday’s system appears to be rather mature, so isolated thundershowers and strong wind gusts can’t be ruled out.

However, for now, rainfall totals are showing over .5 inches, so hopefully, the region will see decent dumping.

Cooler air is expected to arrive at the start of next week.

