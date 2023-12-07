Forecasts

FORECAST: Warmer day ahead before temperatures dip to upper 30s overnight

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
  • After starting in the upper 20s, highs will return to the mid-to-upper 50s.
  • However, temperatures will dip down to the upper 30s overnight under mainly clear skies.
  • It is expected to be another breezy one this afternoon, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
  • Highs will trend close to the low to mid-60s this weekend.
  • The first half of the weekend looks great, but rain will roll in Saturday night and continue throughout much of Sunday.
  • Sunday’s system appears to be rather mature, so isolated thundershowers and strong wind gusts can’t be ruled out.
  • However, for now, rainfall totals are showing over .5 inches, so hopefully, the region will see decent dumping.
  • Cooler air is expected to arrive at the start of next week.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

