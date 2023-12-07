FORECAST: Warmer day ahead before temperatures dip to upper 30s overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- After starting in the upper 20s, highs will return to the mid-to-upper 50s.
- However, temperatures will dip down to the upper 30s overnight under mainly clear skies.
- It is expected to be another breezy one this afternoon, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
- Highs will trend close to the low to mid-60s this weekend.
- The first half of the weekend looks great, but rain will roll in Saturday night and continue throughout much of Sunday.
- Sunday’s system appears to be rather mature, so isolated thundershowers and strong wind gusts can’t be ruled out.
- However, for now, rainfall totals are showing over .5 inches, so hopefully, the region will see decent dumping.
- Cooler air is expected to arrive at the start of next week.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2023 Cox Media Group