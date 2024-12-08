FORECAST: Warmer sunny Sunday weather

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Trending warmer for our Sunday with lows in the 20s and 30s as you’re waking up.

Mostly sunny skies and a light southwest breeze warms us up into the low to mid 60s this afternoon.

After today, our focus shifts to incoming rain chances for the work week.

The first round of showers arrives overnight, with some showers likely during the morning commute tomorrow.

We’ll get a lull in activity late in the morning, before rounds of showers continue on and off Monday afternoon through Wednesday.

Rainfall totals through Wednesday are still forecast at 1-2″.

We could get a few rumbles of thunder through this period too.

We turn cooler and dry by Thursday and to end the week.

Headlines:

Warmer Sunday

Showers arrive tonight

Rounds of rain through Wednesday

