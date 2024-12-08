FORECAST: Warmer sunny Sunday weather

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Trending warmer for our Sunday with lows in the 20s and 30s as you’re waking up.
- Mostly sunny skies and a light southwest breeze warms us up into the low to mid 60s this afternoon.
- After today, our focus shifts to incoming rain chances for the work week.
- The first round of showers arrives overnight, with some showers likely during the morning commute tomorrow.
- We’ll get a lull in activity late in the morning, before rounds of showers continue on and off Monday afternoon through Wednesday.
- Rainfall totals through Wednesday are still forecast at 1-2″.
- We could get a few rumbles of thunder through this period too.
- We turn cooler and dry by Thursday and to end the week.
Headlines:
- Warmer Sunday
- Showers arrive tonight
- Rounds of rain through Wednesday
