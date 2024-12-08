Forecasts

FORECAST: Warmer sunny Sunday weather

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

FORECAST:

  • Trending warmer for our Sunday with lows in the 20s and 30s as you’re waking up.
  • Mostly sunny skies and a light southwest breeze warms us up into the low to mid 60s this afternoon.
  • After today, our focus shifts to incoming rain chances for the work week.
  • The first round of showers arrives overnight, with some showers likely during the morning commute tomorrow.
  • We’ll get a lull in activity late in the morning, before rounds of showers continue on and off Monday afternoon through Wednesday.
  • Rainfall totals through Wednesday are still forecast at 1-2″.
  • We could get a few rumbles of thunder through this period too.
  • We turn cooler and dry by Thursday and to end the week.

Headlines:

  • Warmer Sunday
  • Showers arrive tonight
  • Rounds of rain through Wednesday

WEATHER RESOURCES:

