FORECAST: Warmer than average through the holiday weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We’re tracking warming temperatures that could tie or break the record this afternoon!
  • After starting off in the 40s and 50s, we’ll see temps climb into the low 70s this afternoon.
  • In Charlotte, the record high is 73 degrees set back in 2015.
  • We’ll see lots of sunshine today and quiet weather conditions for holiday travel.
  • A weak disturbance that passes through tonight could bring a few sprinkles, but that clears for Christmas morning outside of the mountains.
  • Temperatures tomorrow are back to the low and mid-70s before a brief dip back to the 60s Friday.
  • Early next week we’ll see those temps drop even more with highs in the 50s and 40s.

