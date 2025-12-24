FORECAST: Warmer than average through the holiday weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We’re tracking warming temperatures that could tie or break the record this afternoon!

After starting off in the 40s and 50s, we’ll see temps climb into the low 70s this afternoon.

In Charlotte, the record high is 73 degrees set back in 2015.

We’ll see lots of sunshine today and quiet weather conditions for holiday travel.

A weak disturbance that passes through tonight could bring a few sprinkles, but that clears for Christmas morning outside of the mountains.

Temperatures tomorrow are back to the low and mid-70s before a brief dip back to the 60s Friday.

Early next week we’ll see those temps drop even more with highs in the 50s and 40s.

