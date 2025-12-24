FORECAST: Warmer than average through the holiday weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We’re tracking warming temperatures that could tie or break the record this afternoon!
- After starting off in the 40s and 50s, we’ll see temps climb into the low 70s this afternoon.
- In Charlotte, the record high is 73 degrees set back in 2015.
- We’ll see lots of sunshine today and quiet weather conditions for holiday travel.
- A weak disturbance that passes through tonight could bring a few sprinkles, but that clears for Christmas morning outside of the mountains.
- Temperatures tomorrow are back to the low and mid-70s before a brief dip back to the 60s Friday.
- Early next week we’ll see those temps drop even more with highs in the 50s and 40s.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group