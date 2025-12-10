FORECAST: Warmer weather returns with gusty winds; more snow expected in the high country

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Cold start, but we will warm up more today as gusty southwest winds kick in.

Highs return to the mid 50s this afternoon with winds gusting over 30 mph at times.

Those winds are ahead of a cold front that sweeps through the area tonight and brings more mountain snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the high country with another 1-3” of snow (even higher amounts above 4000 ft.)

This front drops temps back to the upper 40s tomorrow before we bounce back to near 60 degrees on Saturday.

Dry weather hangs on in the metro through the weekend.

