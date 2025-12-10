FORECAST: Warmer weather returns with gusty winds; more snow expected in the high country

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Cold start, but we will warm up more today as gusty southwest winds kick in.
- Highs return to the mid 50s this afternoon with winds gusting over 30 mph at times.
- Those winds are ahead of a cold front that sweeps through the area tonight and brings more mountain snow.
- A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the high country with another 1-3” of snow (even higher amounts above 4000 ft.)
- This front drops temps back to the upper 40s tomorrow before we bounce back to near 60 degrees on Saturday.
- Dry weather hangs on in the metro through the weekend.
