FORECAST: Warming trend continues with shot of rain on Thursday

FORECAST:

A warming trend is expected in the region, with temperatures reaching the upper 50s by Wednesday. Rain chances are anticipated on Thursday afternoon, increasing to 50%.

The expected warming trend will clear the region into the weekend, with temperatures in the range of the 50s to 60s. As the humidity rises ahead of the rain forecast, some showers may continue into Friday morning.

A significant temperature increase is forecasted, reaching the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine on Wednesday. This marks a shift from the cooler temperatures experienced in earlier days.

Rain is expected to arrive on Thursday afternoon, with updated models predicting increased likelihood of precipitation at 50%.

Showers may continue into the early hours of Friday, adding moisture to the air. Friday night plans should be safe from rain, as conditions are expected to dry out. Clear and pleasant weather will follow, making the evening ideal for outdoor activities.

Looking ahead, temperatures are predicted to remain in the 50s and 60s throughout the weekend and well into the following week, creating a favorable weather pattern for residents.

