Forecasts

FORECAST: Warming trend continues with temperatures reaching the upper 70s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Some sun will break through the clouds later this afternoon as we warm to the upper 70s.
  • We have a low risk for a spotty shower as we slowly dry out more heading into Friday and Saturday.
  • We also can’t rule out a shower tomorrow, but chances are low.
  • Temperatures are expected to soar to nearly 80 degrees on Friday afternoon.
  • A cold front arrives for the weekend to bring highs back down to near 70 degrees.
  • There is a low chance for some showers on Sunday and Monday of next week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read