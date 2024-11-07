FORECAST: Warming trend continues with temperatures reaching the upper 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Some sun will break through the clouds later this afternoon as we warm to the upper 70s.

We have a low risk for a spotty shower as we slowly dry out more heading into Friday and Saturday.

We also can’t rule out a shower tomorrow, but chances are low.

Temperatures are expected to soar to nearly 80 degrees on Friday afternoon.

A cold front arrives for the weekend to bring highs back down to near 70 degrees.

There is a low chance for some showers on Sunday and Monday of next week.

The majority of the rain from overnight has moved on this morning, but we may still see a few drops from time to time today. Highs warm back up to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon as we gain a little sun. pic.twitter.com/w8TpgHQMwC — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) November 7, 2024

WEATHER RESOURCES:

