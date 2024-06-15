Forecasts

FORECAST: Warming up quick this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff and Madi Baggett, wsoctv.com
By WSOCTV.com News Staff and Madi Baggett, wsoctv.com

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We’re warming up quickly on Saturday, and we should see temperatures in the upper 80s before noon.
  • The daytime high will cap out around 92 degrees for Charlotte.
  • The heat index will be closer to feeling like 94 or 95 degrees, though.
  • There’s a chance of rain for Sunday afternoon, but it will likely stay north of Charlotte, and even north of Interstate 40.
  • Not much relief from the heat is on the way over the next several days. Highs will continue to be in the upper 80s into the 90s.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

(WATCH BELOW: Straight-line winds damage in Chester, Lancaster counties)

Straight-line winds cause damage in Chester, Lancaster counties

©2024 Cox Media Group

Madi Baggett

Madi Baggett, wsoctv.com

Madi is a meteorologist for Severe Weather Center 9.

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read