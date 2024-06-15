FORECAST: Warming up quick this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We’re warming up quickly on Saturday, and we should see temperatures in the upper 80s before noon.
- The daytime high will cap out around 92 degrees for Charlotte.
- The heat index will be closer to feeling like 94 or 95 degrees, though.
- There’s a chance of rain for Sunday afternoon, but it will likely stay north of Charlotte, and even north of Interstate 40.
- Not much relief from the heat is on the way over the next several days. Highs will continue to be in the upper 80s into the 90s.
