Forecasts

FORECAST: Warming up this week with sunny skies

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We have a great weekend on tap with temps staying slightly above average today in the mid to upper 50s.
  • Sunshine-filled skies and less wind than yesterday.
  • It will get a bit breezy again on Sunday, but we will warm up more.
  • Highs tomorrow bounce back into the lower 60s.
  • A weak front tomorrow will eventually drop temperatures to the lower to mid 50s on Monday, but that won’t last long.
  • We’ll be in the 60s again by Wednesday and could be pushing near 70 degrees by Christmas Day!

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read