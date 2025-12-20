FORECAST: Warming up this week with sunny skies

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We have a great weekend on tap with temps staying slightly above average today in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunshine-filled skies and less wind than yesterday.

It will get a bit breezy again on Sunday, but we will warm up more.

Highs tomorrow bounce back into the lower 60s.

A weak front tomorrow will eventually drop temperatures to the lower to mid 50s on Monday, but that won’t last long.

We’ll be in the 60s again by Wednesday and could be pushing near 70 degrees by Christmas Day!

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group