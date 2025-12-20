FORECAST: Warming up this week with sunny skies

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We have a great weekend on tap with temps staying slightly above average today in the mid to upper 50s.
- Sunshine-filled skies and less wind than yesterday.
- It will get a bit breezy again on Sunday, but we will warm up more.
- Highs tomorrow bounce back into the lower 60s.
- A weak front tomorrow will eventually drop temperatures to the lower to mid 50s on Monday, but that won’t last long.
- We’ll be in the 60s again by Wednesday and could be pushing near 70 degrees by Christmas Day!
