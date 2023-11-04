Forecasts

FORECAST: Warming up for the weekend!

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
One more very chilly start before temperatures will return to normal for overnight lows.

One more very chilly start before temperatures will return to normal for overnight lows.

  • Highs will make it back to the low 70s for the weekend and then eventually trend even warmer for the workweek.
  • Mostly sunny skies for the week.
  • Light winds are expected for the weekend.
  • Temperatures will be close to the 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.
  • Overnight lows will only dip to the 50s so mornings will also be feeling better.
  • No real rain chances for the week. The next best shot for rain will be later in the week, and even those chances look slim.
  • Models aren’t agreeing on exactly when and where, so we will keep you posted on changes.

Don’t forget — Daylight savings ends tomorrow!

