FORECAST: Warming up for the weekend!

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
One more very chilly start before temperatures will return to normal for overnight lows.
- Highs will make it back to the low 70s for the weekend and then eventually trend even warmer for the workweek.
- Mostly sunny skies for the week.
- Light winds are expected for the weekend.
- Temperatures will be close to the 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.
- Overnight lows will only dip to the 50s so mornings will also be feeling better.
- No real rain chances for the week. The next best shot for rain will be later in the week, and even those chances look slim.
- Models aren’t agreeing on exactly when and where, so we will keep you posted on changes.
Don’t forget — Daylight savings ends tomorrow!
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2023 Cox Media Group