Forecasts

FORECAST: Warmth continues this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.

FORECAST:

  • We’re continuing to track well-above normal temperatures for the weekend with a shower or storm chance too!
  • Temperatures today will be back near 80 degrees.
  • There’s an isolated risk for a shower or storm in the mountains and foothills this afternoon and evening.
  • That risk shifts into the metro area overnight as a weak front moves in.
  • The best chance for a passing shower for Charlotte will be tomorrow afternoon as some activity redevelops along that front.
  • Temperatures stay mild with upper 70s for highs Sunday afternoon and back to the 80s early next week!
  • It’s not until a stronger cold front arrives on Thursday that we’ll see a shift back to seasonal temperatures in the 60s.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

