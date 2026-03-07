FORECAST: Warmth continues this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We’re continuing to track well-above normal temperatures for the weekend with a shower or storm chance too!
- Temperatures today will be back near 80 degrees.
- There’s an isolated risk for a shower or storm in the mountains and foothills this afternoon and evening.
- That risk shifts into the metro area overnight as a weak front moves in.
- The best chance for a passing shower for Charlotte will be tomorrow afternoon as some activity redevelops along that front.
- Temperatures stay mild with upper 70s for highs Sunday afternoon and back to the 80s early next week!
- It’s not until a stronger cold front arrives on Thursday that we’ll see a shift back to seasonal temperatures in the 60s.
