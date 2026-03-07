FORECAST: Warmth continues this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re continuing to track well-above normal temperatures for the weekend with a shower or storm chance too!

Temperatures today will be back near 80 degrees.

There’s an isolated risk for a shower or storm in the mountains and foothills this afternoon and evening.

That risk shifts into the metro area overnight as a weak front moves in.

The best chance for a passing shower for Charlotte will be tomorrow afternoon as some activity redevelops along that front.

Temperatures stay mild with upper 70s for highs Sunday afternoon and back to the 80s early next week!

It’s not until a stronger cold front arrives on Thursday that we’ll see a shift back to seasonal temperatures in the 60s.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group