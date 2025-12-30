Forecasts

FORECAST: Wind chill values drop as cold front sweeps through

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Coldest start in about two weeks for most folks as wind chill values are in the lower 20s across the metro and below zero in the high country.
  • Winds in the mountains remain very strong with gusts over 50 mph. A High Wind Warning remains in effect up there until noon.
  • We have plenty of sunshine all day, but it won’t be warming us up all that much. Highs only in the mid 40s at best this afternoon.
  • Clear weather for New Year’s plans tomorrow with highs rebounding into the lower 50s.
  • Temps will fall to the upper 30s by the time we ring in the new year at midnight.
  • Dry conditions through the end of the week with just a small chance for showers to return on Saturday (but this trend has been down on good rain.)
  • The bone dry conditions the next several days will lead to more elevated fire danger risks. Burning of leaf or brush piles is discouraged areawide.

