FORECAST: Wind chill values drop as cold front sweeps through

FORECAST:

Coldest start in about two weeks for most folks as wind chill values are in the lower 20s across the metro and below zero in the high country.

Winds in the mountains remain very strong with gusts over 50 mph. A High Wind Warning remains in effect up there until noon.

We have plenty of sunshine all day, but it won’t be warming us up all that much. Highs only in the mid 40s at best this afternoon.

Clear weather for New Year’s plans tomorrow with highs rebounding into the lower 50s.

Temps will fall to the upper 30s by the time we ring in the new year at midnight.

Dry conditions through the end of the week with just a small chance for showers to return on Saturday (but this trend has been down on good rain.)

The bone dry conditions the next several days will lead to more elevated fire danger risks. Burning of leaf or brush piles is discouraged areawide.

