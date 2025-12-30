FORECAST: Wind chill values drop as cold front sweeps through

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Coldest start in about two weeks for most folks as wind chill values are in the lower 20s across the metro and below zero in the high country.
- Winds in the mountains remain very strong with gusts over 50 mph. A High Wind Warning remains in effect up there until noon.
- We have plenty of sunshine all day, but it won’t be warming us up all that much. Highs only in the mid 40s at best this afternoon.
- Clear weather for New Year’s plans tomorrow with highs rebounding into the lower 50s.
- Temps will fall to the upper 30s by the time we ring in the new year at midnight.
- Dry conditions through the end of the week with just a small chance for showers to return on Saturday (but this trend has been down on good rain.)
- The bone dry conditions the next several days will lead to more elevated fire danger risks. Burning of leaf or brush piles is discouraged areawide.
