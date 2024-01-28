FORECAST: Wind and flood advisories in effect throughout the region

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- The region will spend the morning recovering and cleaning up from yesterday’s rain.
- There is a Flood Warning for a portion of the Piedmont, including southern Mecklenburg County.
- The storm gauge on Sugarcreek near Arrowood Road reported minor flooding until 8:45 a.m.
- There are several flood advisories around Mecklenburg, southeastern Gaston County, and northeastern York County. Flood Watch for Ashe and Watauga counties will stay in effect throughout the early morning.
- Fog is expected throughout much of the early morning. It won’t be as dense as yesterday, but it will linger for the first half of the morning.
- Highs for both today and tomorrow will be in the upper 50s and then will trend closer to average in the low 50s by Tuesday.
- It will be rather breezy today with gusts over 20 mph by this afternoon.
- Over the next couple of days, expect a combination of sun and clouds with gradual clearing towards the end of the work week.
- A mild and dry pattern will set in for the latter half of the week.
- Temperatures by Thursday will trend a few degrees above normal and they’ll stay there for the upcoming weekend.
- The next best chance of rain won’t come until Tuesday into Wednesday, but right now the threat is small.
