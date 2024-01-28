Forecasts

FORECAST: Wind and flood advisories in effect throughout the region

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • The region will spend the morning recovering and cleaning up from yesterday’s rain.
  • There is a Flood Warning for a portion of the Piedmont, including southern Mecklenburg County.
  • The storm gauge on Sugarcreek near Arrowood Road reported minor flooding until 8:45 a.m.
  • There are several flood advisories around Mecklenburg, southeastern Gaston County, and northeastern York County. Flood Watch for Ashe and Watauga counties will stay in effect throughout the early morning.
  • Fog is expected throughout much of the early morning. It won’t be as dense as yesterday, but it will linger for the first half of the morning.
  • Highs for both today and tomorrow will be in the upper 50s and then will trend closer to average in the low 50s by Tuesday.
  • It will be rather breezy today with gusts over 20 mph by this afternoon.
  • Over the next couple of days, expect a combination of sun and clouds with gradual clearing towards the end of the work week.
  • A mild and dry pattern will set in for the latter half of the week.
  • Temperatures by Thursday will trend a few degrees above normal and they’ll stay there for the upcoming weekend.
  • The next best chance of rain won’t come until Tuesday into Wednesday, but right now the threat is small.

