FORECAST: Wind and flood advisories in effect throughout the region

The region will spend the morning recovering and cleaning up from yesterday’s rain.

There is a Flood Warning for a portion of the Piedmont, including southern Mecklenburg County.

The storm gauge on Sugarcreek near Arrowood Road reported minor flooding until 8:45 a.m.

There are several flood advisories around Mecklenburg, southeastern Gaston County, and northeastern York County. Flood Watch for Ashe and Watauga counties will stay in effect throughout the early morning.

Fog is expected throughout much of the early morning. It won’t be as dense as yesterday, but it will linger for the first half of the morning.

Highs for both today and tomorrow will be in the upper 50s and then will trend closer to average in the low 50s by Tuesday.

It will be rather breezy today with gusts over 20 mph by this afternoon.

Over the next couple of days, expect a combination of sun and clouds with gradual clearing towards the end of the work week.

A mild and dry pattern will set in for the latter half of the week.

Temperatures by Thursday will trend a few degrees above normal and they’ll stay there for the upcoming weekend.

The next best chance of rain won’t come until Tuesday into Wednesday, but right now the threat is small.

