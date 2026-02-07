FORECAST: Winds calming down overnight

FORECAST:

It’s the first weekend without a winter storm and things are not too bad out there.

We do have a High Wind Warning for Watauga and Ashe Counties until 7 p.m.

Otherwise, we’ll see a very cold night.

Temps drop into the low 20s by Sunday morning.

We’ll be chilly Sunday with highs in the mid 40s.

Thankfully, we actually will warm up later this week with highs in the mid 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday before we drop back to normal as we head towards next weekend.

We could see a stray rain chance on Wednesday, but the impact looks pretty low right now.

