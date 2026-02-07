FORECAST: Winds calming down overnight

FORECAST:
- It’s the first weekend without a winter storm and things are not too bad out there.
- We do have a High Wind Warning for Watauga and Ashe Counties until 7 p.m.
- Otherwise, we’ll see a very cold night.
- Temps drop into the low 20s by Sunday morning.
- We’ll be chilly Sunday with highs in the mid 40s.
- Thankfully, we actually will warm up later this week with highs in the mid 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday before we drop back to normal as we head towards next weekend.
- We could see a stray rain chance on Wednesday, but the impact looks pretty low right now.
