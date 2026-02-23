FORECAST: Winter chill returns with gusty winds and mountain snow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The winter chill has returned and will be with us for a few days.
- Highs only warm to the mid 40s this afternoon under a sunny sky.
- Gusty northerly winds make it feel like 30s with the wind chill.
- Mountains continue to see snow all day with some areas up there seeing close to a foot of snow!
- We’ll bounce back to near 50 degrees tomorrow and then the 60s return by Wednesday.
- Our next chance for rain comes late Thursday but that should clear by the weekend as temps stay mild in the 60s.
