FORECAST: Winter chill returns with gusty winds and mountain snow

FORECAST:

The winter chill has returned and will be with us for a few days.

Highs only warm to the mid 40s this afternoon under a sunny sky.

Gusty northerly winds make it feel like 30s with the wind chill.

Mountains continue to see snow all day with some areas up there seeing close to a foot of snow!

We’ll bounce back to near 50 degrees tomorrow and then the 60s return by Wednesday.

Our next chance for rain comes late Thursday but that should clear by the weekend as temps stay mild in the 60s.

