FORECAST: Winter storm slows as freezing rain, ice concerns grow

FORECAST:

Mostly cloudy and warmer this morning with a few scattered showers across the southern side of the area.

We won’t see much rain today, just hit and miss variety and again mostly south.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Shower chances pick up a bit more tomorrow but still won’t rain all day long with temps near 50 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Little change to the overall thinking for this weekend. The storm is slowing down a bit more though with an onset expected by Saturday afternoon, picking up by the evening.

Freezing rain still looks to be the dominate precipitation type for this event.

Some snow is still possible at the onset, but it won’t likely last long and won’t likely accumulate.

Even the mountains will see a changeover to a wintry mix, so no big snow accumulations up there either.

Temps fall below freezing Saturday morning and may not get back above freezing until Monday afternoon when we get some sun back.

Travel is going to be very dangerous and power outages are looking likely due to the ice accumulation on power lines and trees.

