FORECAST: Winter storm slows as freezing rain, ice concerns grow

FORECAST:
- Mostly cloudy and warmer this morning with a few scattered showers across the southern side of the area.
- We won’t see much rain today, just hit and miss variety and again mostly south.
- Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
- Shower chances pick up a bit more tomorrow but still won’t rain all day long with temps near 50 degrees.
LOOKING AHEAD:
- Little change to the overall thinking for this weekend. The storm is slowing down a bit more though with an onset expected by Saturday afternoon, picking up by the evening.
- Freezing rain still looks to be the dominate precipitation type for this event.
- Some snow is still possible at the onset, but it won’t likely last long and won’t likely accumulate.
- Even the mountains will see a changeover to a wintry mix, so no big snow accumulations up there either.
- Temps fall below freezing Saturday morning and may not get back above freezing until Monday afternoon when we get some sun back.
- Travel is going to be very dangerous and power outages are looking likely due to the ice accumulation on power lines and trees.
