Forecasts

FORECAST: Winter storm slows as freezing rain, ice concerns grow

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Mostly cloudy and warmer this morning with a few scattered showers across the southern side of the area.
  • We won’t see much rain today, just hit and miss variety and again mostly south.
  • Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
  • Shower chances pick up a bit more tomorrow but still won’t rain all day long with temps near 50 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD:

  • Little change to the overall thinking for this weekend. The storm is slowing down a bit more though with an onset expected by Saturday afternoon, picking up by the evening.
  • Freezing rain still looks to be the dominate precipitation type for this event.
  • Some snow is still possible at the onset, but it won’t likely last long and won’t likely accumulate.
  • Even the mountains will see a changeover to a wintry mix, so no big snow accumulations up there either.
  • Temps fall below freezing Saturday morning and may not get back above freezing until Monday afternoon when we get some sun back.
  • Travel is going to be very dangerous and power outages are looking likely due to the ice accumulation on power lines and trees.

