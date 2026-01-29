Forecasts

FORECAST: Winter Storm Watch issued for weekend with snow showers expected

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Tracking a colder day today with morning temperatures in the 20s and high temperatures only near 40 this afternoon.
  • We’ll watch for increasing clouds that will linger into Friday, otherwise mostly quiet conditions.
  • All eyes then shift to the weekend as we track our next winter storm!
  • A Winter Storm Watch is now in place for our entire area late Friday through early Sunday.
  • Snow showers will start in the mountains Friday afternoon and will move into the metro area overnight and into Saturday morning.
  • Snow showers will continue throughout the day before drying out Saturday night.
  • We will see some accumulations from this storm - stay tuned for our forecast totals later this afternoon!
  • Any snow that falls will be light and fluffy with no icing threats with this storm.
  • Behind the snow chance, another blast of Arctic air moves in.
  • Lows will be in the single digits to teens Sunday-Tuesday morning before temperatures moderate late next week.

