FORECAST: Winter Storm Watch issued for weekend with snow showers expected

FORECAST:
- Tracking a colder day today with morning temperatures in the 20s and high temperatures only near 40 this afternoon.
- We’ll watch for increasing clouds that will linger into Friday, otherwise mostly quiet conditions.
- All eyes then shift to the weekend as we track our next winter storm!
- A Winter Storm Watch is now in place for our entire area late Friday through early Sunday.
- Snow showers will start in the mountains Friday afternoon and will move into the metro area overnight and into Saturday morning.
- Snow showers will continue throughout the day before drying out Saturday night.
- We will see some accumulations from this storm - stay tuned for our forecast totals later this afternoon!
- Any snow that falls will be light and fluffy with no icing threats with this storm.
- Behind the snow chance, another blast of Arctic air moves in.
- Lows will be in the single digits to teens Sunday-Tuesday morning before temperatures moderate late next week.
