FORECAST: Winter Storm Watch issued for weekend with snow showers expected

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Tracking a colder day today with morning temperatures in the 20s and high temperatures only near 40 this afternoon.

We’ll watch for increasing clouds that will linger into Friday, otherwise mostly quiet conditions.

All eyes then shift to the weekend as we track our next winter storm!

A Winter Storm Watch is now in place for our entire area late Friday through early Sunday.

is now in place for our entire area late Friday through early Sunday. Snow showers will start in the mountains Friday afternoon and will move into the metro area overnight and into Saturday morning.

Snow showers will continue throughout the day before drying out Saturday night.

We will see some accumulations from this storm - stay tuned for our forecast totals later this afternoon!

Any snow that falls will be light and fluffy with no icing threats with this storm.

Behind the snow chance, another blast of Arctic air moves in.

Lows will be in the single digits to teens Sunday-Tuesday morning before temperatures moderate late next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group