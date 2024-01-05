FORECAST: Winter Weather Advisory issued for several northern counties

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
Winter Weather Advisory:
- A Winter Weather Advisory is in place across our northern counties, with the highest potential for ice between Hickory, Morganton, Lenoir, and Taylorsville.
- This could add up to between 1/10 and 2/10 of an inch.
- This could lead to slick travel, especially on bridges and overpasses, but not enough to lead to power outages and trees falling.
Forecast:
- While we can expect dry but chilly temperatures in the upper 40s today, we are still on track for a minor winter weather threat this weekend.
- Rain will move in just after midnight and will last throughout Saturday morning.
- This will remain just rain in the Charlotte metro area, but some light icing is possible across the foothills and mountains.
- Temperatures are expected to warm up for everyone throughout the day. This should thaw out any icing.
- Dry weather is expected to return on Sunday and Monday before a much bigger rain threat comes our way next Tuesday.
- This will have a much bigger impact than Saturday’s event, as we could see several inches that may lead to flooding.
