FORECAST: Winter Weather Advisory issued for several northern counties

By Keith Monday, wsoctv.com
Winter Weather Advisory:

  • A Winter Weather Advisory is in place across our northern counties, with the highest potential for ice between Hickory, Morganton, Lenoir, and Taylorsville.
  • This could add up to between 1/10 and 2/10 of an inch.
  • This could lead to slick travel, especially on bridges and overpasses, but not enough to lead to power outages and trees falling.

Forecast:

  • While we can expect dry but chilly temperatures in the upper 40s today, we are still on track for a minor winter weather threat this weekend.
  • Rain will move in just after midnight and will last throughout Saturday morning.
  • This will remain just rain in the Charlotte metro area, but some light icing is possible across the foothills and mountains.
  • Temperatures are expected to warm up for everyone throughout the day. This should thaw out any icing.
  • Dry weather is expected to return on Sunday and Monday before a much bigger rain threat comes our way next Tuesday.
  • This will have a much bigger impact than Saturday’s event, as we could see several inches that may lead to flooding.

