FORECAST: Winter Weather Advisory issued for several northern counties

Winter Weather Advisory:

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place across our northern counties, with the highest potential for ice between Hickory, Morganton, Lenoir, and Taylorsville.

This could add up to between 1/10 and 2/10 of an inch.

This could lead to slick travel, especially on bridges and overpasses, but not enough to lead to power outages and trees falling.

Forecast:

While we can expect dry but chilly temperatures in the upper 40s today, we are still on track for a minor winter weather threat this weekend.

Rain will move in just after midnight and will last throughout Saturday morning.

This will remain just rain in the Charlotte metro area, but some light icing is possible across the foothills and mountains.

Temperatures are expected to warm up for everyone throughout the day. This should thaw out any icing.

Dry weather is expected to return on Sunday and Monday before a much bigger rain threat comes our way next Tuesday.

This will have a much bigger impact than Saturday’s event, as we could see several inches that may lead to flooding.

