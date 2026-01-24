FORECAST: Wintry mix moves in this afternoon, evening

For the first time in 21 years, an Ice Storm Warning has been issued for Charlotte.

WINTER WARNINGS: An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for most of our area for this weekend’s storm. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Ashe and Watauga counties. Anson, Stanly, and Richmond will be upgraded later today.

Ice Storm and Winter Storm Warnings are in place for the Carolinas as we track a winter storm moving in from the west today.

Expect much of the daytime to be dry, with moisture moving in later this afternoon and evening.

This will start as a snow/sleet mix in the mountains and sleet for the Piedmont, before quickly transitioning to freezing rain areawide overnight.

Freezing rain continues for most of the day Sunday.

Plain rain showers are possible Sunday evening before this system fully clears, but the damage will already be done.

Ice totals will range from 0.25″-0.50″ southeast of Charlotte, with 0.50″+ possible around and north of the metro area.

Sleet accumulations of an inch or greater are also possible north of the city.

Dangerous travel is expected through the weekend with power outages possible as this ice accumulates throughout the day Sunday.

We’ll dry out overnight Sunday with temperatures sitting around the freezing mark.

Bitter cold then moves in Monday night with temperatures in the single digits for some by Tuesday morning.

Ice Accumulation Estimates

