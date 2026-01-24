FORECAST: Wintry mix moves in this afternoon, evening

For the first time in 21 years, an Ice Storm Warning has been issued for Charlotte.
WINTER WARNINGS: An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for most of our area for this weekend’s storm. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Ashe and Watauga counties. Anson, Stanly, and Richmond will be upgraded later today.
FORECAST:
- Ice Storm and Winter Storm Warnings are in place for the Carolinas as we track a winter storm moving in from the west today.
- Expect much of the daytime to be dry, with moisture moving in later this afternoon and evening.
- This will start as a snow/sleet mix in the mountains and sleet for the Piedmont, before quickly transitioning to freezing rain areawide overnight.
- Freezing rain continues for most of the day Sunday.
- Plain rain showers are possible Sunday evening before this system fully clears, but the damage will already be done.
- Ice totals will range from 0.25″-0.50″ southeast of Charlotte, with 0.50″+ possible around and north of the metro area.
- Sleet accumulations of an inch or greater are also possible north of the city.
- Dangerous travel is expected through the weekend with power outages possible as this ice accumulates throughout the day Sunday.
- We’ll dry out overnight Sunday with temperatures sitting around the freezing mark.
- Bitter cold then moves in Monday night with temperatures in the single digits for some by Tuesday morning.
