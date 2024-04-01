FORECAST: Work week starts with more warm weather

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- The amazingly warm weather that we had over the weekend continues this week, with highs returning to the mid-80s Monday afternoon. We won’t be that far from a record high of 86 degrees set back in 1986.
- The warm lasts through Tuesday before a cold front arrives with major changes.
- Downpours arrive early Wednesday morning and then the colder air moves in.
- Temps still warm to the lower 70s on Wednesday, but we won’t likely get out of the upper 50s on Thursday.
- While we may have some frost concerns late week, we’re not expecting any freeze warnings.
We not only had the warmest Easter in the past 5 years, but the warmest since a high of 86° in 2011! More near record warmth is on the way today and tomorrow. Fun fact, Easter Sunday in 2011 was not until April 24th, much later than it was this year. pic.twitter.com/NDVvUxim6r— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) April 1, 2024
