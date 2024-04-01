Forecasts

FORECAST: Work week starts with more warm weather

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • The amazingly warm weather that we had over the weekend continues this week, with highs returning to the mid-80s Monday afternoon. We won’t be that far from a record high of 86 degrees set back in 1986. 
  • The warm lasts through Tuesday before a cold front arrives with major changes.
  • Downpours arrive early Wednesday morning and then the colder air moves in.
  • Temps still warm to the lower 70s on Wednesday, but we won’t likely get out of the upper 50s on Thursday.
  • While we may have some frost concerns late week, we’re not expecting any freeze warnings.

