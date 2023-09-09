FORECAST: Stormy weekend with chances of flooding in the region

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Much of the Carolinas will be under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather.
- There is a chance for some light rain by late morning with heavier, more consistent rain expected by mid-afternoon.
- Strong winds and localized flooding will be the biggest threats.
- More than half of the region will be under a Flood Watch from noon today until this evening.
- Visibility will be low for some through early morning.
- Temperatures will remain a few degrees below average through the weekend.
- Highs today will cap out in the low 80s both today and tomorrow.
- Things will improve for Monday before another cold front brings in a chance for some daily rain mid to late week.
Hurricane Lee
- Lee will spend the weekend churning in the Atlantic dumping rain on the Leeward Islands and Hispaniola.
- As of right now, a direct hit to the Carolinas remains unlikely but the coast will experience high surf and heavy rip currents by mid-next week.
- If the storm tracks westward instead of spinning out to sea, eyes are set on New England or Atlantic Canada for landfall late next week.
