FORECAST: Stormy weekend with chances of flooding in the region

Much of the Carolinas will be under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather.

There is a chance for some light rain by late morning with heavier, more consistent rain expected by mid-afternoon.

Strong winds and localized flooding will be the biggest threats.

More than half of the region will be under a Flood Watch from noon today until this evening.

Visibility will be low for some through early morning.

Temperatures will remain a few degrees below average through the weekend.

Highs today will cap out in the low 80s both today and tomorrow.

Things will improve for Monday before another cold front brings in a chance for some daily rain mid to late week.

Hurricane Lee

Lee will spend the weekend churning in the Atlantic dumping rain on the Leeward Islands and Hispaniola.

As of right now, a direct hit to the Carolinas remains unlikely but the coast will experience high surf and heavy rip currents by mid-next week.

If the storm tracks westward instead of spinning out to sea, eyes are set on New England or Atlantic Canada for landfall late next week.

