FORECAST: Stormy weekend with chances of flooding in the region

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Much of the Carolinas will be under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather.
  • There is a chance for some light rain by late morning with heavier, more consistent rain expected by mid-afternoon.
  • Strong winds and localized flooding will be the biggest threats.
  • More than half of the region will be under a Flood Watch from noon today until this evening.
  • Visibility will be low for some through early morning.
  • Temperatures will remain a few degrees below average through the weekend.
  • Highs today will cap out in the low 80s both today and tomorrow.
  • Things will improve for Monday before another cold front brings in a chance for some daily rain mid to late week.

Hurricane Lee

  • Lee will spend the weekend churning in the Atlantic dumping rain on the Leeward Islands and Hispaniola.
  • As of right now, a direct hit to the Carolinas remains unlikely but the coast will experience high surf and heavy rip currents by mid-next week.
  • If the storm tracks westward instead of spinning out to sea, eyes are set on New England or Atlantic Canada for landfall late next week.

