FORECAST:
- Highs will be in the upper 70s with mostly to partly sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday.
- There is a chance of some rain tonight across the mountains, but most of that precipitation will phase out by the time it reaches south of I-40.
- Lows will again be in the low 50s to upper 40s into early Sunday morning.
- Monday looks mild with highs once again near 80 and increasing cloud cover.
- Rain will impact the region from late Monday into early Tuesday.
- Rain will pick up in intensity by late morning/early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms are possible.
- Rain will linger into Wednesday.
- Thursday looks dry, but rain will pick back up again Friday.
- Temperatures will hover around 80 for the weekend.
