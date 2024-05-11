Forecasts

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Highs will be in the upper 70s with mostly to partly sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday.
  • There is a chance of some rain tonight across the mountains, but most of that precipitation will phase out by the time it reaches south of I-40.
  • Lows will again be in the low 50s to upper 40s into early Sunday morning.
  • Monday looks mild with highs once again near 80 and increasing cloud cover.
  • Rain will impact the region from late Monday into early Tuesday.
  • Rain will pick up in intensity by late morning/early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms are possible.
  • Rain will linger into Wednesday.
  • Thursday looks dry, but rain will pick back up again Friday.
  • Temperatures will hover around 80 for the weekend.

