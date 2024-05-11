ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Highs will be in the upper 70s with mostly to partly sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday.

There is a chance of some rain tonight across the mountains, but most of that precipitation will phase out by the time it reaches south of I-40.

Lows will again be in the low 50s to upper 40s into early Sunday morning.

Monday looks mild with highs once again near 80 and increasing cloud cover.

Rain will impact the region from late Monday into early Tuesday.

Rain will pick up in intensity by late morning/early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms are possible.

Rain will linger into Wednesday.

Thursday looks dry, but rain will pick back up again Friday.

Temperatures will hover around 80 for the weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group