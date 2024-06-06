FORECAST: Heat, humidity, and storms expected this afternoon 

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

This will be the last day of higher heat, humidity, and afternoon storms as we head into the weekend.

Tempertures are expected to heat up a bit more today into the upper 80s, with heat index values in the lower 90s.

Storms pop up again later this afternoon and evening on a scattered basis.

Some of these storms could be strong today with heavy rain, lightning, and strong wind gusts.

This activity winds down later tonight as the cold front pushes through the region.

Much drier air follows in behind for the majority of the weekend.

Friday and Saturday look amazing, but some moisture returns on Sunday with a low risk for downpours.

