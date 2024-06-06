Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat, humidity, and storms expected this afternoon 

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • This will be the last day of higher heat, humidity, and afternoon storms as we head into the weekend.
  • Tempertures are expected to heat up a bit more today into the upper 80s, with heat index values in the lower 90s.
  • Storms pop up again later this afternoon and evening on a scattered basis.
  • Some of these storms could be strong today with heavy rain, lightning, and strong wind gusts.
  • This activity winds down later tonight as the cold front pushes through the region.
  • Much drier air follows in behind for the majority of the weekend.
  • Friday and Saturday look amazing, but some moisture returns on Sunday with a low risk for downpours.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

