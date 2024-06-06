FORECAST: Heat, humidity, and storms expected this afternoon 

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- This will be the last day of higher heat, humidity, and afternoon storms as we head into the weekend.
- Tempertures are expected to heat up a bit more today into the upper 80s, with heat index values in the lower 90s.
- Storms pop up again later this afternoon and evening on a scattered basis.
- Some of these storms could be strong today with heavy rain, lightning, and strong wind gusts.
- This activity winds down later tonight as the cold front pushes through the region.
- Much drier air follows in behind for the majority of the weekend.
- Friday and Saturday look amazing, but some moisture returns on Sunday with a low risk for downpours.
