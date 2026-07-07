FORECAST: Heat to surge, storms to subside in Charlotte

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking an increase in heat, along with a decrease in storms.

This evening, storms are expected to stay north of Charlotte throughout the night.

There won’t be as many storms on the board tomorrow, which will allow the heat to jump to the mid to upper 90s.

We experience that kind of heat until the weekend, when we may get a small cooldown.

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