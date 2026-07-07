Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat to surge, storms to subside in Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are tracking an increase in heat, along with a decrease in storms.
  • This evening, storms are expected to stay north of Charlotte throughout the night.
  • There won’t be as many storms on the board tomorrow, which will allow the heat to jump to the mid to upper 90s.
  • We experience that kind of heat until the weekend, when we may get a small cooldown.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read