FORECAST: Heat to surge, storms to subside in Charlotte

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are tracking an increase in heat, along with a decrease in storms.
- This evening, storms are expected to stay north of Charlotte throughout the night.
- There won’t be as many storms on the board tomorrow, which will allow the heat to jump to the mid to upper 90s.
- We experience that kind of heat until the weekend, when we may get a small cooldown.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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- WSOC Weather 24/7
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