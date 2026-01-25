ICE STORM FORECAST: Accumulation begins as freezing rain, sleet pick up

The ice storm continues to develop across the region with steady light freezing rain and sleet early this morning.

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

WINTER WARNINGS: An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for most of our area for the first time in 21 years. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Ashe and Watauga counties.

Ice Threat Tracker Ice Accumulation Estimates. (WSOC.)

FORECAST:

Some areas have already picked up a tenth of an inch of ice and this will continue as we transition to all freezing rain as the day goes on.

Temps are brutally cold in the teens and lower 20s and likely stay in the 20s all day.

A steadier batch of freezing rain will develop this afternoon and could even be heavy at times late day before it wraps up this evening.

That last burst could push storm ice totals to a half inch or more.

This is when we start to see even more power outages.

Travel is discouraged all day.

How to measure ice accumulation

Temps may warm up briefly to the lower 30s overnight but not likely long enough to thaw things out.

We’ll rebound to near 40 degrees on Monday afternoon with full sun and should be enough to melt away most of the ice.

But, anything that doesn’t melt or dry up on the roads WILL ice over quickly Monday evening as temps plummet quickly into the teens.

We remain cold for the rest of the week, but quiet.

There’s a small chance we could see some flakes on Friday, but no impact is expected.

Ice Accumulation Estimates Ice forecast updated as of 4 p.m. on 1/24/26. (WSOC.)

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group