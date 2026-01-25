ICE STORM FORECAST: Accumulation begins as freezing rain, sleet pick up

The ice storm continues to develop across the region with steady light freezing rain and sleet early this morning.
WINTER WARNINGS: An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for most of our area for the first time in 21 years. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Ashe and Watauga counties.
FORECAST:
- Some areas have already picked up a tenth of an inch of ice and this will continue as we transition to all freezing rain as the day goes on.
- Temps are brutally cold in the teens and lower 20s and likely stay in the 20s all day.
- A steadier batch of freezing rain will develop this afternoon and could even be heavy at times late day before it wraps up this evening.
- That last burst could push storm ice totals to a half inch or more.
- This is when we start to see even more power outages.
- Travel is discouraged all day.
- Temps may warm up briefly to the lower 30s overnight but not likely long enough to thaw things out.
- We’ll rebound to near 40 degrees on Monday afternoon with full sun and should be enough to melt away most of the ice.
- But, anything that doesn’t melt or dry up on the roads WILL ice over quickly Monday evening as temps plummet quickly into the teens.
- We remain cold for the rest of the week, but quiet.
- There’s a small chance we could see some flakes on Friday, but no impact is expected.
