TRACKING: Tropical Storm Debby brings heavy rain, wind gusts

Tropical Storm Debby is hitting North Carolina after making landfall for the second time Thursday morning.

A flash flood warning has been issued for several counties in the Charlotte area Thursday morning according to the National Weather Service. Click here for the current warnings.

Major creek flooding covering the road on Kings Drive in Rock Hill.

Keep an eye out for flooding like this out on the roads. This is just feet from where multiple trees fell. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/6XfuHFwZb5 — Eli Brand (@EliBrandTV) August 8, 2024

Tens of thousands of people are without power as of 7 a.m. according to Duke Energy.

Traffic Team 9′s Mark Taylor is keeping an eye on crashes and road impacts for the morning commute. Trees blocked many roads and other streets saw flooding cause closures.

ALERT: In addition to all the crashes and all the lines and trees down...someone left a bunch of tires in a left turn lane OB Brookshire Bld. at Hovis Rd. #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/t0Otn6U9Fi — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) August 8, 2024

FORECAST:

The rain from Debby is here and will be with us most of the day.

Some areas in Charlotte have already picked up over an inch of rain already.

Heavy downpours will start to overwhelm storm drains and more flooding is possible as the morning goes on.

Rain totals will range from 2-4 inches with isolated higher amounts.

While these numbers have come down from the past few days, flooding is still a high possibility.

The other issue is the gusty wind that is already gusting over 30 mph.

As the heart of the storm travels just to our east, higher gusts near 40 mph are possible.

This may lead to trees down and may lead to power outages.

The heaviest rains move west and wind down by the evening with the majority of the rain moving out of our area by midnight.

Much more quiet weather is on the way for the rest of Friday and through the majority of the weekend.

Temps are going to heat up though. After highs only in the 70s today, we’ll jump back up to near 90 tomorrow and Saturday.

A few isolated storms may return on Sunday, but nothing widespread.

