FORECAST: Downpours to continue into evening

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Flash Flood Warnings:

  • Iredell, Lincoln until 4 p.m.
  • Rowan until 4:30 p.m.
  • Gaston, Chester, York until 5 p.m.
  • Union until 5:30 p.m.
  • Alexander, Burke, Caldwell until 6:15 p.m.
  • Mecklenburg, Cabarrus until 7 p.m.

FORECAST:

  • “The good news is that the worst is over,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Thursday afternoon.
  • The bad news is that the impacts from Debby aren’t over.
  • We’ll have more downpours through the evening hours, Ahrens said.
  • Floodwaters will continue to rise and will not crest until tomorrow.
  • We really won’t be getting back to normal until tomorrow afternoon.
  • Sunshine will finally return then and we can enjoy a nice weekend.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

