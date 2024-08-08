FORECAST: Downpours to continue into evening

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
Flash Flood Warnings:
- Iredell, Lincoln until 4 p.m.
- Rowan until 4:30 p.m.
- Gaston, Chester, York until 5 p.m.
- Union until 5:30 p.m.
- Alexander, Burke, Caldwell until 6:15 p.m.
- Mecklenburg, Cabarrus until 7 p.m.
FORECAST:
- “The good news is that the worst is over,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Thursday afternoon.
- The bad news is that the impacts from Debby aren’t over.
- We’ll have more downpours through the evening hours, Ahrens said.
- Floodwaters will continue to rise and will not crest until tomorrow.
- We really won’t be getting back to normal until tomorrow afternoon.
- Sunshine will finally return then and we can enjoy a nice weekend.
