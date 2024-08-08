FORECAST: Downpours to continue into evening

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Flash Flood Warnings:

Iredell, Lincoln until 4 p.m.

Rowan until 4:30 p.m.

Gaston, Chester, York until 5 p.m.

Union until 5:30 p.m.

Alexander, Burke, Caldwell until 6:15 p.m.

Mecklenburg, Cabarrus until 7 p.m.

FORECAST:

“The good news is that the worst is over,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Thursday afternoon.

The bad news is that the impacts from Debby aren’t over.

We’ll have more downpours through the evening hours, Ahrens said.

Floodwaters will continue to rise and will not crest until tomorrow.

We really won’t be getting back to normal until tomorrow afternoon.

Sunshine will finally return then and we can enjoy a nice weekend.

