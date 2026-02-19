Forecasts

Wild temperature swing and rain chances ahead for the weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are expected to see a wild swing in temperatures along with occasional rain chances as we head into the weekend.
  • We will start with a few showers on Friday morning. After that, temperatures will soar to near 80 degrees, breaking a record.
  • Saturday will be fairly similar, with showers in the morning and mild afternoon temperatures.
  • There will be yet another rain chance on Sunday morning, but the afternoon will be much different. Highs, however, on Sunday will barely hit the low 50s.

