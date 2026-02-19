Wild temperature swing and rain chances ahead for the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are expected to see a wild swing in temperatures along with occasional rain chances as we head into the weekend.

We will start with a few showers on Friday morning. After that, temperatures will soar to near 80 degrees, breaking a record.

Saturday will be fairly similar, with showers in the morning and mild afternoon temperatures.

There will be yet another rain chance on Sunday morning, but the afternoon will be much different. Highs, however, on Sunday will barely hit the low 50s.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

