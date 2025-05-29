Have an iPhone? Be prepared with Channel 9’s Storm Mode iOS shortcut

When a hurricane or tropical storm is on the way, there can be a lot of things that you need to prepare for.

To help get you started, we’ve created a “shortcut” for iPhones called Storm Mode, and it’ll give you everything you need to know about an incoming storm with just one tap.

Storm Mode will do the following:

Create a thorough checklist in your Notes app, with preparations and what to do during a storm

Enable low-power mode to make your battery last longer

Share your current location with an emergency contact

Display Channel 9’s Live, Local Radar to show the path of an incoming storm

Tap this link to get the Storm Mode shortcut. The Shortcuts app comes preinstalled on iPhones, or you can redownload it from the Apple App Store.

The Storm Mode shortcut is only available for iPhone users, but Android users can download the WSOC Weather app to stay ahead of storms.

