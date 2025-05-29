Quick guide: Hurricane checklist

When tropical storms or hurricanes approach, you can use the following guide as a checklist to make sure you’re prepared and for emergencies during and after the storm.

Before the storm

Protect windows and doors with plywood or hurricane shutters.

Remove or trim branches that could fall on your home or power lines.

Secure outdoor items like furniture, grills, and potted plants

Check your roof for damage or loose shingles.

Clean gutters and waterways to prevent water buildup.

Check for and seal any gaps in windows, doors, and other openings to prevent water damage.

Find water emergency shut-off valve in case you need to control a leak.

Power and Water

Prepare for power outages - have a generator, spare batteries, and a portable phone charger.

Fill bathtubs and other containers with water for cleaning and drinking.

Check carbon monoxide detectors and make sure they have fresh batteries.

Turn off propane, if you have it

During the storm

Move valuable items, furniture, and electronics to an area that is safer from flooding.

Keep batteries and battery-powered devices like flashlights and weather radios handy.

Keep your phone charged above 50% at all times.

Watch Channel 9 or enable severe weather alerts for your location.

Prepare for Evacuation

Create an evacuation plan, including an evacuation route, meeting point, and transportation options.

Know your evacuation zone, have backup routes in case roads are blocked.

Pack an emergency kit with essentials, including water, food, a first-aid kit and medication.

