FORECAST: Rain chances increasing for Charlotte heading into the weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are tracking an increase in rain chances for Charlotte through the weekend.
  • Clouds and a few raindrops will be around through the evening and overnight, mainly west of Charlotte.
  • A lot of that moisture pushes south tomorrow, but those clouds will be going nowhere. As a result, temperatures will be cooler in the mid-80s.
  • Meanwhile, a cold front moving in this weekend will keep rain chances alive and well, especially in the late afternoon hours.
  • Once that front is out on Monday, we’ll be in for some sensational weather where morning temperatures could dip down to the 50s.

