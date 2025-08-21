FORECAST: Rain chances increasing for Charlotte heading into the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We are tracking an increase in rain chances for Charlotte through the weekend.

Clouds and a few raindrops will be around through the evening and overnight, mainly west of Charlotte.

A lot of that moisture pushes south tomorrow, but those clouds will be going nowhere. As a result, temperatures will be cooler in the mid-80s.

Meanwhile, a cold front moving in this weekend will keep rain chances alive and well, especially in the late afternoon hours.

Once that front is out on Monday, we’ll be in for some sensational weather where morning temperatures could dip down to the 50s.

