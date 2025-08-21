FORECAST: Rain chances increasing for Charlotte heading into the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are tracking an increase in rain chances for Charlotte through the weekend.
- Clouds and a few raindrops will be around through the evening and overnight, mainly west of Charlotte.
- A lot of that moisture pushes south tomorrow, but those clouds will be going nowhere. As a result, temperatures will be cooler in the mid-80s.
- Meanwhile, a cold front moving in this weekend will keep rain chances alive and well, especially in the late afternoon hours.
- Once that front is out on Monday, we’ll be in for some sensational weather where morning temperatures could dip down to the 50s.
