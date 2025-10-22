‘Awe-inspiring’: Camp North End showcases over 100 murals

CHARLOTTE — At Camp North End, creativity is at the forefront of its design.

Developers call the 76-acre historic industrial site a “large scale adaptive reuse project.” With over 100 years of local history ingrained in the campus, it’s a place where the past seamlessly melds with the future.

Camp North End has undergone numerous transformations since its inception as a Ford Motor Company factory in 1924.

Originally designed by architect Albert Kahn, the site was used to build and distribute Model T and Model A cars. During World War II, the United States Army constructed five warehouses on the premises to support military efforts.

Following its role in World War II, the site briefly served as a hub for missile development during the Cold War. Later, it was utilized by Rite Aid Pharmacy for manufacturing before the current owners purchased the site in 2016.

In 2025, alongside abandoned train tracks lined with native wildflowers, the site now houses numerous storefronts, restaurants, art studios, and office spaces.

Camp North End’s Placemaker Alex Smith told Channel 9’s Zoe Penland on Wednesday that he is “gifted” to have such an incredible space to work with.

“Part of my job is to help reimagine these spaces and areas that were built for industry, fabrication, manufacturing, and figure out how to make them pedestrian friendly, how to make this an inviting space,” Smith said.

Around every corner, repurposed sculptures and massive murals adorn the old warehouses and sidewalks.

Camp North End will soon unveil its 106th mural at the site.

The latest design is by Charlotte artist Matt Moore — one of the first mural artists to contribute to the space.

Smith says mural artists serve a unique role at Camp North End. As a public-facing artform, he says they often contribute to the sense of community the site aims to cultivate — sparking conversation and inspiration in those who pass by.

“I think that this place is just kind of awe-inspiring,“ Smith said. ”I think that anybody who comes here is kind of just blown away by the scale of the site.”

The murals aren’t marked by any one distinctive style. Showcasing works from local and international artists alike, Smith says there’s something for everybody.

“A real diversity of artworks has been important to us,” he said, encouraging visitors to come out and see how many murals they can find.

One thing that makes Camp North End unique is the low-intervention approach developers took in reimagining the space.

“We try to leave some of that rustic charm and allow the natural patina of the site to exist as much as possible,” Smith said.

Visitors will find relics from the site’s history woven into its current design. Things like old loading bays where war supplies were once hoisted onto trains, salvaged beams turned light posts or tanks and twisted metal unearthed from beneath the former factory reworked into art are integral to this old-meets-new approach.

“We want everyone to have that same experience that we first felt when we got on the site,” Smith said.

Smith says Camp North End’s historic charm and human-centered design is what draws artists to this spot.

“I’d like to create a place that people from all walks of life feel welcome, feel safe, feel inspired, and a place where people get to can meet each other and build community,” he said.

Smith says the latest mural should be finished by the end of October.

