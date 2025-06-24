Babymetal rocks Skyla Credit Union Ampitheater

CHARLOTTE — Babymetal is on tour in the United States and on Friday night, Charlotte was treated to a tour stop on their North America 2025 tour.

The band performed at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater, packing the outdoor music arena full of fanatics for a chance to see the Japanese trio perform live.

Babymetal brings kawaii metal to Charlotte Babymetal performs at the Skyla Credit Union Ampitheatre in Charlotte, NC on June 20, 2025 as part of their North America 2025 tour. Photo by Richard Thigpen. Bloodywood performs at the Skyla Credit Union Ampitheatre in Charlotte, NC on June 20, 2025, opening up for Babymetatal. Photo by Richard Thigpen. Black Veil Brides perform at the Skyla Credit Union Ampitheatre in Charlotte, NC on June 20, 2025, opening up for Babymetatal. Photo by Richard Thigpen.

The last time Babymetal was in Charlotte was just last year at the adjacent indoor music venue, the Fillmore Charlotte, holding just a fraction of patrons than that of Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater.

Opening up for Babymetatal were Bloodywood and Black Veil Brides.

Bloodywood is an Indian metal band from New Delhi, India. As Bloodywood took the stage, the amphitheatre was nearly full, giving them a great chance to pump up the audience for a metal filled evening.

After an energetic set from Bloodywood, Black Veil Brides took stage to set to bridge the gap until Babymetal’s set.

As the sky was nearing darkness, Babymetal took stage to a fanbase full of anticipation. The setlist began with “Babymetal Death,” a song frequently played first each concert.

The performance was engaging, both visually and musically. The video screen in the background would frequently show fans in the crowd as the band ministered to the crowd. The band members often synchronized their choreography, even while in full metal mode.

Babymetal will continue on their North America tour through late July before heading back to Japan for several more tour dates.

