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Bakery, café with patio along Southend Rail Trail sets debut

By Charlotte Business Journal
Maman expands Charlotte footprint with new South End bakery. (Melissa Key)
By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — This French-inspired, all-day café and bakery is doubling down on Charlotte. Maman’s 2,836-square-foot location at Atherton Mill in South End is set to debut on June 25.

It is at 2000 South Blvd., suite 300.

Menu highlights include salads, sandwiches and maman’s Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies — made famous by Oprah. Two Charlotte-specific options — a peaches-and-cream danish and mac-and-cheese croissant­ — are featured.

Read more about what to expect on CBJ’s website here.

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