Beech Mountain announces dates for ‘Autumn at Oz’ festival

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Tickets for the 33rd annual Autumn at Oz festival are now on sale.

The festival features three weekends of immersive storytelling at the theme park on top of Beech Mountain.

The festival will take place Sept. 11-13, Sept. 18-20 and Sept. 25-27.

General Admission tickets for Autumn at Oz will cost $70. An additional $8 fee is charged for a scenic Overlook experience. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Autumn at Oz recreates Dorothy Gale’s journey to Oz through an immersive theatrical experience. Guests will start at a replica of Aunt Em and Uncle Henry’s Kansas home and follow the story all the way down the Yellow Brick Road.

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