CHARLOTTE — Big Time Rush brought the “In Real Life Worldwide Tour” to Charlotte at the PNC Music Pavilion on July 16.

The boy band got their start on Nickelodeon in 2009.

Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman opened for the group.

