Tipsy Pickle opens at Camp North End this weekend

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s newest entertainment venue is set to open its doors on Saturday at Camp North End.

Spanning 35,000 square feet, the Tipsy Pickle will offer a variety of activities including pickleball, golf simulators, arcade games, shuffleboard, and other activities. In addition, the venue will have indoor and outdoor bars and offer a Tex-Mex menu.

Tipsy Pickle will feature six pickleball courts (four indoors, two outdoors) and is designed to cater to both competitive players and those looking to relax with friends.

“We wanted to create a space where people can come together, connect, and just have a great time,” co-founder Michael Salzarulo said in a news release. “Pickleball is booming, and we wanted to pair it with an exciting, welcoming atmosphere that offers great food, drinks, and a variety of activities to enjoy with friends and family.”

Tipsy Pickle will be open seven days a week, starting with coffee and breakfast at 7 a.m., and offering an expanded menu throughout the day.

Hours are from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Tipsy Pickle is at 201 Camp Road, suite 120.

For pricing information, go to tipsypickle.com.

