Charlotte Auto Show returns with latest cars and interactive exhibits

CHARLOTTE — The 32nd Charlotte Auto Show returned to Charlotte Thursday.

The four-day exhibition at the Charlotte Convention Center highlights the latest cars, trucks, and EVs from top brands.

This year, the show kicked off with a Rev & Roll charity concert to support local nonprofits in the Charlotte area.

Through Sunday, guests can enjoy interactive exhibits, activities and more.

The show features an indoor EV test track and a new addition celebrating custom builds, Built Different Blvd.

Take part in an exclusive beer tasting event with specialty brews from 15 local craft breweries Friday night with Hops and Horsepower.

