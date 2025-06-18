Charlotte Squawks celebrates 20 years

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Squawks is back on stage for its 20th year at the Booth Playhouse until June 28.

The Charlotte institution describes itself as SNL meets Broadway.

“You’re gonna laugh, and you’re also gonna get angry, so just sit back and enjoy it,” Mike Collins, co-founder of the show said.

When he’s not writing a musical number about the bird flu, you can hear him on the “Charlotte Talks” radio show.

The parody musical is celebrating its 20th year with musical numbers ripped from the headlines.

Charlotte Squawks has been punching high, low and in-between for decades.

It started as a fundraiser for Charlotte’s PBS station.

“They found out very quickly they didn’t raise any money,” Collins said. “It was a very different show back then.”

He says the team was a little timid starting out.

“But we found out as time went on that the more we went after things and people and the craziness that is politics, the more people liked it, so we try to be fair,” he said.

This year, they’re tackling hot topics we all want to know about, like the DMV and Mayor Vi Lyles, as well as some stories that come up year after year.

“We’re pleading with Raleigh for another train, which seems to be a recurring theme in our show over the last 20 years,” Collins said.

Tickets are available online through Blumenthal Arts.

